Anything to get you out of the winter funk will help right? OK just what the doctor ordered, baseball!

The Minnesota Twins have released their plan for a re-imagined right field experience at Target Field. They include the creation of Bat & Barrel, a dynamic new gathering space open to all fans. Additionally the Twins have unveiled plans for a newly expanded main concourse near the right field foul pole.

Bat & Barrel will be located in the space formerly known as the Metropolitan Club and will offer fans a new vibrant game day social experience with unique sight lines and seating options from drink rails to community tables.

New state-of-the-art video elements and signature food and beverage options will also enhance the experience within the club.

In addition to the renovations within the Bat & Barrel space, the Twins unveiled plans for expanding the main concourse at Target Field at the intersection of Gates 29 and 34 near the right field foul pole.

The renovations will be completed prior to Opening Day.

