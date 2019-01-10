Let's break up winter with some baseball! On the heels of the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan and before the players report to spring training Twins fans can get up close to their team at the 2019 TwinsFest event Friday, January 25 through Sunday, January 27.

It will be the ultimate fan-experience with a special day commemorating the career of franchise icon Joe Mauer. The Saint Paul native, who will have his uniform number 7 retired by the Twins on June 15, will be available for a limited time during TwinsFest. An autograph sessions on Friday and Saturday along with a photo session will take place on Friday evening. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid online for a white glove archive tour with Joe and Twins curator, Clyde Doepner.

New at TwinsFest fans can test their skills in Twins-branded street curling. On Friday only meet Olympic Curling Gold Medalist John Shuster as he teaches Twins players and fans the art of curling.

Fans will also be able to test their skills with golf professionals at the Topgolf simulator. A new photo opportunity that captures fans in a unique 180-degree Experiential Photo Op.

Then on Sunday have brunch with T.C. Bear. Meet and participate in two autograph sessions with new Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.