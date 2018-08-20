Minnesota Twins Rally and Take Home Series Over Detroit

Eddie Rosario launched his 22nd home run of the season and sent the Minnesota Twins into the win column Sunday to break a 4-4 tie and go on to a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi worked five innings.

After a 4-1 lead Twins gave it all up to the Tigers in the sixth inning and tied the game.

Then in the home-half of the eighth inning Rosario sealed the win for Minnesota.

More bad news for the Twins. Right-hander Ervin Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday and could miss the rest of the season. All stemming from his right middle finger surgery.

The Twins took three of the four games in the series. Left-hander Stephen Gonsalves the Twins' No. 5 overall prospect will make his Major League debut tonight against the White Sox at 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

