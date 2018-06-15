Minnesota Twins Lose Series, Welcome Back Joe Mauer

Pitching the final game of the series Minnesota Twins starter Lance Lynn brought the good stuff again for six full innings on Thursday.

But taking the mound in the seventh wasn't a good idea.

Twins were up 1-0 at that stage of the game and then the Detroit Tigers found their sweet spot swings all in one inning.

According to Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com Lynn had only allowed three hits up to that point in the game. John Hicks led off with a stand-up triple to right-center, and Niko Goodrum scored him with a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game. After Lynn struck out James McCann, he hit Jose Iglesias and then gave up a two-run home run to JaCoby Jones, who had struck out in his first two at-bats.

Tigers win for a final of 3-1. Twins are in Cleveland for the weekend. Tonight Joe Mauer is expected to be back in the lineup. Minnesota will have Kyle Gibson on the mound. Game time is 6-10 on Information 1000 KSOO.

And in other Twins news Miguel Sano was optioned to the Minors following the Twins loss on Thursday. Plus, Jake Cave was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

See Also: