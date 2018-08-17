It may be a so-so season for the Minnesota Twins however one thing that has been thrill for fans is to see the home team rally in the middle innings.

In the first game of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers the Twins put on a batting clinic at Target Field Thursday night.

After seeing the Tigers get two runs in the opening frame Minnesota countered with three of their own. Added five runs in the second inning. And then saw Detroit inch their way back with five runs over the next three innings.

Moving on to the bottom of the seventh inning here comes the heat from the left side of the plate and the Twins would circle the bases seven times and seal a 15-8 win.

No it wasn't anything like the disaster in Philadelphia where the New York Mets pummeled the Phillies 24-4. Ouch!

For Minnesota Miguel Sano hit 2-run homer and Jorge Polanco added a 3-run home run. Logan Forsythe continued on his own path with 5 hits in the game.

Twins and Tigers tonight at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO with Kyle Gibson getting the start.

