There's good news and bad news for the Minnesota Twins and their attendance figures. The 2018 season saw an improvement in their MLB ranking, but their average attendance dropped.

Whichever way that you want to look at it, the Twins managed to stay fairly consistent from 2017 to 2018. According to ESPN , the Twins ranked 21st in total home attendance and averaged 25,640 fans in a total of 80 gates during the 2017 season. Minnesota finished 85-77 during the regular season and lost to the New York Yankees in the one-game MLB Wild Card playoff round.

The 2018 season for the Twins was a disappointment on the field. Most fans expected the Twins to make a push for the postseason again, but a sluggish start put those expectations to rest. Even with the play on the field, Minnesota managed to increase their MLB home attendance ranking to 20th overall . Their overall attendance average, however, dropped to 24,489 fans or equal to about 1,151 fewer fans per game. Minnesota's 20th overall ranking is the best since they were in the same spot in 2015.

The LA Dodgers are on top of the MLB attendance rankings for the 6th straight year averaging 47,042 fans per game this season. As expected, the Miami Marlins finished with the lowest ranking this season averaging just 10,013 fans per game.