Minnesota Twins Give Manager Paul Molitor Three-Year Contract Extension

Twins fans don't need to worry any more. Paul Molitor and the Minnesota Twins have agreed on a new three-year contract.

Molitor was hired by the Twins back in November 2014 following the departure of Ron Gardenhire. During his first three years with the Twins, Molitor's teams went 227-259 overall.

He helped guide the Twins to their first playoff appearance in 2017 following a 103 loss season in 2016. The Twins would fall to the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Round.

The new three year contract will keep Molitor with the organization through the 2020 season.

The financial terms for the deal have not yet been released.