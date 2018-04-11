Minnesota Twins Even Series With Win Over Houston

Jake Odorizzi worked six innings in the Minnesota Twins 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Odorizzi worked his way out many jams to get his first win of the season.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com Odorissi outpitch Dallas Keuchel Tuesday night at Target Field. He picked up his first win since joining the Twins via trade in Spring Training and lowered his ERA to 2.20 in three outings.

Brian Dozier now has a hit in all nine games the Twins have played so far this season.

Twins and Astros wrap the series today with the first pitch at 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO. Game-time temperature Tuesday night was 39 degrees. Today should be much nicer as the Twin Cities is expecting 50 degrees but a change of rain by game time.

And the Twins received some good news regarding veteran right-hander Ervin Santana. Santana who had surgery on his middle finger is scheduled to begin a throwing program this week.

See Also: