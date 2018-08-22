CHICAGO (AP) — A little rain cut short Michael Kopech's anticipated big league debut Tuesday night. Couldn't damper his spirits, though.

Eddie Rosario led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory, but not before Kopech pitched two scoreless innings in a rain-shortened start and gave Chicago a glimpse of a potentially promising future.

"It was a dream come true," Kopech said. "It was everything I thought about since I was a little kid. I was pumped."

The game was tied at 2 before Minnesota pushed across three runs in the ninth. Jake Cave was thrown out when he tried to score from second on Mitch Garver's pinch-hit single, but Dylan Covey (4-11) issued an intentional walk to Joe Mauer before Rosario greeted Jace Fry with a tiebreaking RBI single into center field.

Jorge Polanco tacked on a two-run single as Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games. Trevor May (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory, and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his second save.

The 22-year-old Kopech, one of baseball's top pitching prospects, struck out four of the 10 batters he faced before a 52-minute rain delay. Luis Avilan came in for the White Sox when the game resumed.

