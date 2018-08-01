Minnesota Twins Deal Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Well, I'm glad that's over. The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is always a nail-biter. It's no surprise that the Minnesota Twins would make trades that included its star players.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired veteran second baseman Brian Dozier from the Twins in exchange for Logan Forsythe and two minor leaguers. The Twins then recalled right-hander Trevor May from Triple-A Rochester after missing the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In all, over the last few weeks Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke, Lance Lynn, and Dozier are now with new teams.

History has proven that when one of the Minnesota Twins marque players is traded mid-season he and the team he is traded to go on to greatness. Keep an eye on Escobar and Dozier over the next couple of months.

Minnesota lost to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday 6-2. The series wraps up today at 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

