Minnesota Twins Couldn’t Take the Cubs Heat

During one of the hottest weekends of the season so far the Minnesota Twins gave away too much at Wrigley Field.

The Twins were hoping to avoid a sweep in Chicago on Sunday but the Cubs proved too much on the final game of the series.

Four Minnesota players were affected by the heat during Saturday's game as the heat index on Sunday was hovering around 101 degrees.

A poor performance by starter Lance Lynn who couldn't get through two innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks with all eight runs coming in the second. Chicago wins 11-10.

By the way, Chicago starting pitcher Jon Lester jacked a three-run home run off of Lynn.

Two shining stars for the Twins were Jake Cave and Mitch Garver. Cave would take a pitch from Cubs pitcher John Lester to straight away center field and crushed a solo homer. And in the eighth inning as the Twins were riding a comeback Garver completed the team cycle with a two-run home run which would bring the Twins within one run.

Twins allowed at least 10 runs in each of the three games.

Back at Target Field Minnesota will have Kyle Gibson on the mound tonight at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

