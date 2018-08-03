Minnesota Twins Claim Oliver Drake, Johnny Field off Waiver Wire

Days after making trades at the deadline, the Minnesota Twins have made a couple of moves adding two players from the waiver wire.

Minnesota Twins Communications and Player Relations Director Dustin Morse confirmed the waiver wire pickups of right-handed pitcher Oliver Drake from Toronto, and outfielder Johnny Field from Tampa Bay.

Drake made his MLB debut in May, 2015 for the Baltimore Orioles. He continued to play in Baltimore until being traded to Milwaukee in April, 2017. Minnesota becomes the fifth team to have Drake on their roster during the 2018 season. Drake opened the season with Milwaukee before transitioning to Cleveland, Los Angeles (Angels), and Toronto. He owns a 5-6 overall record and a 4.84 ERA.

Field is a young prospect who made his MLB debut in April, 2018 for Tampa Bay. He was originally selected in the 5th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Field owns a .213 batting average and 14 RBI's for his career so far. He was designated for assignment by the Rays on July 20, and was quickly picked up by the Indians. One week later the Indians designated Field for assignment prompting the Twins to take a chance on the 26-year old. Field will report to Triple-A to start his journey with the Twins organization.

Minnesota currently sits in second place in the AL Central and 13.5 games behind Cleveland. They open a weekend series at home against Kansas City starting on Friday night (August 3).

