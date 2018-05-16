MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota catcher Jason Castro will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee.

Castro tore his meniscus, was operated on Tuesday by Dr. Richard Steadman and had been expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Minnesota said Wednesday that Steadman found damage to be more extensive than an MRI indicated. As a result, Steadman performed a full repair instead of a trim of the meniscus. Castro's meniscus was trimmed during an operation in 2011.

Falvey said Castro's rehabilitation will take five-to-six months, putting the 30-year-old on track to be ready for spring training. Castro had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in 2011 and had a cyst removed from the knee in 2013.

Castro has been on the disabled list since May 5. He hit .143 with three RBIs in 19 games and tried to play through knee pain for several weeks.

