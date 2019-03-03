Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton Tearing Up Spring Training

I know it's only early in Spring Training and the regular season is what matters, but you have to be optimistic as a Twins fan about the start for Byron Buxton.

Heading into the weekend, Buxton has been playing great at Spring Training.

He had 3 home runs, 11 RBI's and looks to be running with ease and pain free.

His batting average is a whopping .600 and has had no strikeouts, something that has plagued him some in the past.

The talent has never been in question for Buxton, it has been the health.

A rash of injuries has forced him to be sidelined for prolonged periods of time throughout his young career and the fans and the organization has been left wondering what his true potential can be.

A fast start like this could be a pre cursor to a great summer and this is a positive sign as Buxton tries to live up to that potential.

Health is going to be the key component once again but if health and a little luck can be on the side of Buxton in 2019, it could mean big things for the Minnesota Twins.