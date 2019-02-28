Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton Huge Spring Training Impression

Byron Buxton is back and the 25-year-old Minnesota center fielder began spring training with five straight hits, including two home runs and 10 RBIs, before going hitless in three tries Wednesday for the Twins in a rain-shortened 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Rosales hit a two-run homer for Minnesota.

“We haven’t played very many games out here and he’s already shown everyone who’s watching he can do a lot of things,” first-year Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He is as impactful as any player in the game.”

Buxton returned to Minnesota for TwinsFest this weekend with 21 pounds of muscle packed onto his lean, athletic frame. He credits that to a perceived slight from the organization, which held him in the minor leagues last season and declined to recall him when rosters expanded in September — a move that will allow Minnesota to delay Buxton’s free agency for a year.

Buxton hit just .156 with four RBIs over 28 games last year in an injury-plagued season. He dealt with migraines, a broken toe, hand and wrist issues.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.