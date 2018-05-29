Minnesota Twins Break Four Game Skid Beat Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins had Miguel Sana back in the lineup who chalked up a home run against the Royals on Monday.

Coming off their dismal west coast trip the Twins entered the game with Kansas City holding a four game losing streak.

Miguel Sano had recorded just about everything against the Royals on their home turf at Kauffman Stadium except a home run. Sunday Sano kept his hitting streak alive and belted a two run homer in the 8-5 win.

Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to win his second consecutive start and lowering his ERA a couple of points to 5.94.

Tonight Kyle Gibson will get the start. Gibson has had a long dry stretch and is looking for his first win since March 31.

Complete coverage of Minnesota Twins baseball is on information 1000 KSOO with the first pitch tonight at 7:15 PM.

Injury report: Twins Pitcher Ervin Santana will make his second minor league rehab start today for Class A Fort Myers. Joe Mauer has been taking batting practice and grounders at Target Field. Mauer could be activated Thursday when the Twins return home.

