Major League Baseball announced their 2019 schedule and the Minnesota Twins will host on Opening Day, and will play teams from the NL East.

Minnesota will open the season on March 28 at Target Field as they host the Cleveland Indians. Following the opening home series, the Twins will go on the road for series against the Royal, Phillies, and Mets.

Phillies and Mets? Yes, the MLB Interleague schedule has the AL Central and NL East lined up for the 2019 season. Dates in which the Twins will face teams in the NL East include:

April 5-7: @ Philadelphia

April 9-10: @ NY Mets

July 16-17: vs. NY Mets

July 30-August 1: @ Miami

August 5-7: vs. Atlanta

September 10-12: vs. Washington

Minnesota will also face Milwaukee at home on May 27-28, and in Milwaukee on August 13-14.

Other premium games on the schedule include weekday series against Houston (April 29-May 2), Boston (June 17-19), and New York Yankees (July 22-24). Most of the weekend home games will be played against AL Central rivals.

The full Minnesota Twins schedule can be found here .

