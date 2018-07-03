The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their NBA Summer League roster for this year and it's highlighted by first round draft pick Josh Okogie.

Okogie was drafted 20th overall by the Timberwolves last month during the NBA Draft. He leads a team that also includes second round pick Keita Bates-Diop, and Amile Jefferson. All but one player on the roster are either first year rookies or have been in the NBA for one season. The lone exception is Perry Jones who is entering his third NBA season.

Minnesota will enter the 12-day NBA Summer League event in Las Vegas coached by John Lucas. Lucas is the Timberwolves player development coach. The Timberwolves are 26-32 in summer league play in Las Vegas and went 3-2 last year.

2018 Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster

(Name, Position, College, Year)

Jaylen Barford, G, Arkansas, Rookie

Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State, Rookie

Dennis Clifford, C, Boston College, Rookie

Charles Cooke, F, Dayton, 1

Isiah Cousins, G, Oklahoma, Rookie

Nana Foulland, C, Bucknell, Rookie

Josh Gray, G, LSU, 1

Amile Jefferson, F, Duke, 1

Perry Jones, F, Bayor, 3

Egor Koulechov, F, Florida, Rookie

Tyler Nelson, G, Fairfield, Rookie

Josh Okogie, G, Georgia Tech, Rookie

Jonathan Stark, G, Murray State, Rookie

Jared Terrell, G, Rhode Island, Rookie

Andrew White, F, Syracuse, 1

Minnesota will play Denver, Toronto, and Brooklyn as part of the three preliminary games on July 6-9. NBA Summer League games will be broadcasted on ESPN and NBATV.

