Minnesota Timberwolves Miss Out on NBA Marquee Games in 2018-2019

The NBA opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr Day games have been announced and the Minnesota Timberwolves are nowhere to be found.

This upcoming Friday (August 10) the NBA is set to release its entire schedule for the 2018-2019 season. Much like the NFL, some of the top games of the season have already been leaked and announced.

After a season in which the Timberwolves appeared in a Christmas day game, and secured their first playoff appearance in 13 years, Minnesota is left out of the picture this season in those prime-time spots. The NBA's opening week highlighted schedule does not include the Timberwolves, nor does the Christmas schedule or Martin Luther King Jr Day schedule.

Have no fear Timberwolves fans. Minnesota has had all of their games televised between Fox Sports North or on national television over the last two seasons. This year shouldn't be any different. The Timberwolves will release their regular season and broadcast schedule on Friday.

