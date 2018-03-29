Karl-Anthony Towns secured a brand new Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record for points in a single game, while the team ended streaks that date back to 2004.

Towns scored 56 points in a win over Atlanta on Wednesday (March 28) night that helped lead the Timberwolves to a 126-114 win. Minnesota was able to move into the 7th seed in the Western Conference with Utah's loss to Boston.

Last night I had the opportunity to listen to part of the game through WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and Alan Horton brought up a couple of streaks that also came to an end recently.

For the first time since 2003-2004, Minnesota has secured a winning record during the regular season. Yes, it has been that long. The Timberwolves have also a winning record against the Western Conference for the first time since that 2003-2004 season. Lastly, the Timberwolves have a winning record at home (28-10 as of March 29) for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Minnesota continues to fight for seeding position in the playoffs over their final six games of the regular season. If they are to clinch a spot in the postseason, that would break the 13-year playoff drought for the franchise.

SEE ALSO