Minnesota Sweeps Detroit, Weekend Series in Oakland

Stephen Gonsalves notched his first Major League win Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park as the Minnesota Twins swept the Detroit Tigers 8-2.

Gonsalves threw six shutout innings.

For the second straight outing, Gonsalves entered after an "opener," a strategy the Twins have been experimenting with in September.

Gabriel Moya threw a scoreless first inning which allowed Gonsalves to have to face the top of the Tigers' order only twice.

The Twins struck early as Willians Astudillo had the hot bat with an RBI double to open a 6-0 lead. They added two more in the eighth inning.

The Tigers got a pair of ninth-inning runs on Nicholas Castellanos' RBI double and Mikie Mahtook's sac fly.

The Twins begin a weekend series in Oakland tonight with the A's. Jose Berrios gets the start for an 8:30 PM game on Information 1000 KSOO.

From the Minnesota Twins Trainer's Room: Outfielder Eddie Rosario and catcher Mitch Garver were sent back to Minnesota and will not travel with the team to Oakland for its next series.

