Minnesota Sweeps Baltimore with Win on Sunday

It was broom-ball for Twins fans at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins put together a series sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday winning 10-1. The Twins were seeking their first 4-game sweep over the O's.

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi hadn't won since early May and he gave the hometown fans six scoreless innings.

Mitch Garver started things rolling in the 5th inning with a two run homer.

The in the 6th inning the Twins drove in 8 runs. Eduardo Escobar popped a 2-run home run. Brian Dozier jacked a 3-run blast as Minnesota lineup batted around.

Tonight the Twins begin a series with the Kansas City Royals and newly named to the All Star roster Jose Berrios gets the start for Minnesota. First pitch 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

