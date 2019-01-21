Minnesota State Fair Getting $20 Million Facelift

If you are planning on attending the Minnesota State Fair, August 22 to Labor Day, Sept. 2 you may notice some big improvements.

According to the Star Tribune the board of managers of the Minnesota State Fair has approved around $20 million in improvements and maintenance projects for the fairgrounds.

A majority of the money, $16 million, will be used on a new exhibit complex on the north end of the fairgrounds in the area know for years as 'Machinery Hill'. $3.4 million will go for maintenance projects. Their will also be a new 12,000 square foot exhibit hall.

The board also approved a $1 increase in admission fees for 2019. State Fair admission prices for a regular gate admission for adults ages 13 to 64 will be $15. Children ages 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and older will be $13. Children 4 and under are admitted free.

You can buy tickets ahead of time at mnstatefair.org and get pre-fair discount admission tickets for $11 for all ages through Feb. 1.