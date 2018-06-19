Minnesota State Fair Announces New Fair Food for This Year
Even though state fair season is still a couple of months away, Minnesota State Fair officials have announced this year's lineup of new foods that'll be available on the grounds this year.
Here's just a sampling:
- A Barbecue Split which features pulled pork, mac and cheese and coleslaw.
- Pepperoni Chips with roasted red pepper queso sauce.
- Nordic Waffles consisting of breakfast food inside a waffle wrap.
- A Rainbow Cloud Roll which consists of three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy.
Too see more of the new foods that'll be available at this year's Minnesota State Fair - along with pictures - go to the Minnesota State Fair website.
Source: Minnesota State Fair
