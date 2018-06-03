Minnesota QB Transferring Back to Junior College

The quarterback room got a bit smaller in Minnesota as sophomore to be Vic Viramontes will be transferring back to his original junior college.

According to reports, he will transfer back to Riverside Community College in California.

Apparently he will try to switch positions and the reasoning behind his change of heart is to be closer to his family before landing at a new four year school.

Coming into this season, Viramontes was ranked as the third best dual threat junior college quarterback and the Gophers were trying to add as much talent to their QB pool as possible.

With the vacancy of Viramontes, Minnesota will now try to find a starting QB from a group of players who have never thrown a college pass.

Tanner Morgan and Zach Annexstad, who are both freshman will compete for the starting role with the Gophers.