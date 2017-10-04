Minnesota Man Could Get 28th DUI

Startribune is reporting that 68 year old Danny Lee Bettcher picked up his 28th DUI.

Bettcher was arrested after he left the VFW in New York Mills, Minnesota, which is just west of Brainerd, MN.

Google Maps

Bettcher was charged with a felony level Driving While Intoxicated which is punishable with up to 7 years in prison.

Bettcher was pulled over after an off duty sheriff's deputy saw him leave the VFW and alerted authorities.

After being pulled over Bettcher was quoted as saying: "I'm way over. Take me to jail." Previously Bettcher has served 4 years in prison for other DUI's.

