MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx have waived forwards Jill Barta and Breanna Richardson and center Vionise Pierre-Louis. The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Barta was originally selected by Las Vegas in the third round of the 2018 WNBA draft and was acquired by Minnesota on April 12. In one preseason appearance for the Lynx, the 6-foot-3 forward contributed four points, three rebounds and one assist.

The 6-foot Richardson was signed by Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent on Feb. 26 after being signed and waived by the Lynx in 2017. In 2017, she scored a total of 10 points and added four rebounds in two preseason games for Minnesota.

Pierre-Louis, a 6-2 center, was signed by Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent on April 17, appearing in one preseason game.

