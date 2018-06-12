We've seen great sportsmanship over the last couple of weeks, and another great example took place in Minnesota this past weekend.

Mounds View and Totino-Grace met for the right to go to the Minnesota high school baseball state tournament. The two schools are just north of Minneapolis by around 10-12 miles. With Mounds View and Fridley separated by 3.5 miles, there are a lot of friendships and rivalries that can develop.

Friendship won this past weekend.

Ty Koehn came in to finish out the game for Mounds View and to help bring his team to the state tournament. The final batter that he faced was his long-time friend Jack Kocon, and the two of them have been friends since the age of 13 according to Bring Me The News. Koehn struck out his long-time friend, but instead of celebrating with his team he decided to console Kocon.

Mounds View will now play Stillwater in the first round of the 4A championship bracket. If they advance they will play on Friday in the semifinals with the championship game scheduled for Saturday.

