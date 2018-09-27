Minnesota Firefighter Leaves Own Wedding to Put out Fire

The perfect wedding, a flawless night spent with loved ones and family members to celebrate the union of two people. But one St. Paul volunteer firefighter didn’t let his own wedding stop him from doing his job.

KARE reported that Jeremy Bourasa, an on-call firefighter in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, had his ceremony with his bride, Krista Bourasa, at his fire station. They lost their previous venue weeks before their ceremony date. After just an hour of being married, the alarm sounded about a house fire a few miles away. At first he the bride was like, no way, you are not going to miss taking pictures but soon a radio call came in and said that the fire got worse so Jeremy took off his wedding clothes and put on his gear and jumped into action!

3 hours later Jeremy made it back to the wedding reception. Just another day in the life of one of our brave firefighters!