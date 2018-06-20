Minnesota Dog Announces His Retirement as Mayor

After serving four terms in office, a Minnesota dog's owners announced the canine is retiring as the city's mayor. Mayor Duke was elected mayor of the town of the tiny town of Cormorant. A town of about 1,000 and about 3 and a half hours northwest of the twin cities. The great Pyrenees was elected in a write-in campaign.

Dukes owner said that its time for the 13 year old dog to retire. Now Duke has been involved in many of community events including leading the town in parades to appearing on billboards. Even one of the teachers at the local elementary school is releasing a book based on Dukes time in office!

Now the city is planning on hosting a farewell parade for the canine in August but in the meantime he will spend his remaining few months in office faithfully watching over Cormorant and its people!

See Also: