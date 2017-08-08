Minnesota Couple Donates $6.5 Million to Planned Parenthood

According to a report from KDLT News a couple has donated $6.5 million to Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The gift is intended to help the organization expand health clinics in the upper Midwest.

The organization says the donation is lead gift in a three-year initiative to expand and update 19 health care clinics throughout the region, including its Uptown location in Minneapolis. Planned Parenthood says the regional clinics provide family planning and reproductive health services to 66,000 people each year.

Planned Parenthood has been under fire by conservative politicians hoping to cut the organization's funding from the federal budget.

