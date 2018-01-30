Retaliation could be on the minds of some Minnesotans as Philadelphia Eagles fans flock to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl. Obviously some will ride the fence between that and “Minnesota Nice.”

All it takes is a quick search to find evidence of boorish behavior perpetrated upon visiting fans to the City of Brotherly Love for the NFC Championship game on January 21. Sadly, another search that starts with “Philadelphia fans” reveals little positive results.

Let’s face it. Almost all fan bases that are truly devoted to their team have some troublemakers in their midst. Add some alcohol to the already toxic brew of rabid supporters and the outnumbered opposition becomes a target.

It’s a simple solution in attempting to diffuse this hooliganism. However the mental strength to pull it off will be more than some can handle.

Hopefully these words sound familiar, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Oh, yes the famous words of Jesus summed up in the “Golden Rule” recorded twice in the Bible.

Does “Minnesota Nice” equal “Golden Rule” on some level? The path seems pretty straight to that destination. So does forgiving your brother up to seventy times seven times when you are wronged.

More than that, it takes practice to become proficient at employing the Golden Rule in your life. If that sounds good to you, then start. Others have including Minnesotans for a New Orleans charity after that recent contest.

By building some scattered showers of good conscience leading up to the event on Sunday, we can all drink the refreshing water from the well of brotherhood.

Retaliation could be on the minds of some Minnesotans as Philadelphia Eagles fans flock to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl. Obviously some will ride the fence between that and “Minnesota Nice.”

All it takes is a quick search to find evidence of boorish behavior perpetrated upon visiting fans to the City of Brotherly Love for the NFC Championship game on January 21. Sadly, another search that starts with “Philadelphia fans” reveals little positive results.

Let’s face it. Almost all fan bases that are truly devoted to their team have some troublemakers in their midst. Add some alcohol to the already toxic brew of rabid supporters and the outnumbered opposition becomes a target.

It’s a simple solution in attempting to diffuse this hooliganism. However the mental strength to pull it off will be more than some can handle.

Hopefully these words sound familiar, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Oh, yes the famous words of Jesus summed up in the “Golden Rule” recorded twice in the Bible.

Does “Minnesota Nice” equal “Golden Rule” on some level? The path seems pretty straight to that destination. So does forgiving your brother up to seventy times seven times when you are wronged.

More than that, it takes practice to become proficient at employing the Golden Rule in your life. If that sounds good to you, then start. Others have. Such as Minnesotans who raised money for a New Orleans charity after that recent contest. Plus another Minnesota fan has started another campaign to help the Eagles Charitable Foundation.

By building some scattered showers of good conscience leading up to the event on Sunday, hopefully we can all drink the refreshing water from the well of brotherhood.

See Also: