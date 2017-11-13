Minnesota Competing to Host World’s Fair in 2022

The state of Minnesota is hoping to host the first World’s Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years.

It's down to them and two other cities - Lodz, Poland and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday November 15 in Paris.

Minnesota's theme is "health and happiness."

World's Fairs are held every five years and are now referred to as World Expos.

Smaller expos are held the rest of the years, but still draw millions of visitors.

The last time a World's Fair was held in the U.S. was in 1984 in New Orleans .

Minnesota is hoping to get the bid to host either 2022 or 2023.

Source: Associated Press

