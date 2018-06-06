Minnesota and Chicago Split Double-Header

Fernando Romero pitched the first game of the Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox double header on Tuesday and it was Eduardo Escobar day at Target Field.

Through seven innings the Twins could only muster one hit.

Then in the bottom of the 8th inning with the Twins down 2-1 Escobar goes deep for a three run homer. That would seal the win 4-2.

Then in game-2 Zack Littell marked his major league debut for Minnesota. The right-hander gave up 4-runs in the first inning and would be done after three.

According to Rhett Bollinger writing for the MLB.com the right-hander was called up from Triple-A Rochester to be the club's designated 26th man in the twin bill. Littell was optioned back to Rochester after the game, but came away excited about making his debut.

Sox win 6-3. Tonight Jake Odorizzi is on the mound for the Twins. 7-10 on information 1000 KSOO.

And one Minor League note the Twins number one prospect Royce Lewis playing for Class A Cedar Rapids hit his first grand slam on his 19th birthday.

