Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy Dies

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department has lost one of their own according to a statement posted on Facebook by Sheriff Mike Milstead.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Deputy Steve Maciejewski who collapsed yesterday while working his assignment at the 24-7 desk. Attempts to revive him at the Public Safety Building and Sanford Hospital were unsuccessful."

According to the Associated Press "Maciejewski was a 23-year veteran on the department."

"Steve’s steadiness, good nature, and excellent decision making was well known. Not from him, as he was a quiet man who would talk about his children and family, but not about himself," said Milstead in the statement posted online.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

