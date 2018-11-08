I've been to Minneapolis a few times but had never gone to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden . So, I put it on my to-do list this time.

Luckily, the weather cooperated when we decided to go. It stopped raining just long enough for us to walk around.

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is a partnership between The Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The park has been open since 1988. The park is open 365 days a year from 6 AM until midnight. There isn't a ton of parking nearby and it will cost you $4, but it is money well spent.

It's most notable piece is probably Spoonbridge and Cherry by married artists, Claes Oldenburg, and Coosje Van Bruggen. It is more than 50 feet long! The artists had Minnesota in mind for this sculpture and wanted the spoon to replicate a ship of sorts inspired by Viking ships. The cherry was meant to represent happy childhood memories. It was the first piece commissioned for the sculpture garden.

Another recognizable piece is the blue rooster. It is actually called Hahn/Cock and is by Katharina Fritsch. According to the Sculpture Garden's website, "Fritsch has admitted that she enjoys “games with language,” and the sculpture’s tongue-in-cheek title knowingly plays on its double meaning." Clever, girl.

There was also a piece of art that you could ride. Sort of. Mark di Suvero’s Arikidea is interactive. You could actually ride it. Sort of. I tried, anyway. It is said that the structure, although made with steel beams, were placed in such a way that the slightest breeze can make it sway. Interesting.

These were just a few pieces that I liked the most, but there were so many other great pieces!

Next time you're in Minneapolis, it is definitely worth a trip!

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden