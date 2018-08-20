Minneapolis Company Gives ‘Fur-ternity Leave’ to Employees with New Pets

Nina Hale, a digital marketing company in Minneapolis, just announced a new company policy, allowing its employees who have just gotten new pets to work from home. They are calling the new policy, "Fur-ternity leave." It all started when senior accounts manager, Connor McCarthy adopted a Goldendoodle back in May. according to TwinCities.com , he wanted to help his puppy settle into his new home so he discussed the possibility of making adjustments to his schedule with this supervisor so that he could work and spend time with his new K-9 friend.

Well his request was approved and it tipped company leadership off that fur babies were just as important to their employees as human babies. Allison McMenimen, executive vice president for client services at Nina Hale said in a statement:

We realized that we had received these requests a couple of times, and we thought, for so many of our hardworking, dedicated employees, there’s an opportunity for us to reciprocate their dedication and give them additional flexibility when they’re making a major life change, and in this case, instead of a human baby, it’s a fur baby.”

Source: twincities.com

