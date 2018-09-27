Minimum Wage Bump Coming January 1 to South Dakota

Get ready for a pay increase as of January 1st if you're a minimum wage worker. To adjust alongside the cost of living in South Dakota - which was 2.7% this year - will take effect on January 1, 2019.

The minimum wage will increase from $8.85 per hour to $9.10 per hour according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. That's a $0.25 raise.

If you are a tipped employee the increase will rise to $4.55 per hour or half the minimum wage as per state regulations.

There are a few exceptions and you can learn more at the South Dakota state website.

