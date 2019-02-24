Miner Brewing Company Holds Event for California Wildfire Victims

A local Sioux Falls brewing company began to lend a helping hand over the weekend to the victims affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

KSFY TV is reporting that Miner Brewing Company in Sioux Falls held their monthly beer and bingo event on Saturday, (February 23), this time around, all the proceeds raised that day benefited the Camp Fire Relief Fund in California.

Angela Avila, the Director of sales, and marketing for the Miner Brewing Company company told KSFY, "We of course want to help beer lovers and people from near and far. Saturday was a good opportunity to help the broader community of the country.”

Miner Brewing Company is just one brewery across the country teaming up to help in the fire relief fund efforts.

According to Avila, Sierra Nevada put out a call to all breweries throughout the country to help out and Miner was happy to help do their part.

KSFY reports, in addition to Saturday's event, Miner Brewing Company also plans to brew one of Sierra Nevada’s beers, with all the money from those sales going towards the relief fund as well.

Source: KSFY TV