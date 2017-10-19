Milwaukee Marathon Was Too Short – Oops

Heartbreak for runners of last weekend's Milwaukee Marathon. Seems the course wasn't long enough, so all the times are being nullified.

Runners say they noticed their times seemed off when they would hit various markers, and at least one mile marker at a turnaround was missing.

Officials with the race admitted the race was short by about 42-hundred feet. That means runners can't use their times to qualify for the Boston or New York Marathons.

Marathon officials released a statement saying, "We deeply regret that this human error by experienced professionals happened and are notifying all concerned."