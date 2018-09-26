For a while, Disney’s Star Tours was the closest we came to experiencing the magic of Star Wars in real life. But soon, at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands , we’ll be able to pilot the Millennium friggin’ Falcon.

New details about the Galaxy’s Edge parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been flooding in lately, and this week brings the latest details about the Millennium Falcon attraction. As discovered by Laughing Place (h/t /Film ), a bonus feature on Target’s exclusive Blu-ray release of Solo: A Star Wars Story is a 13-minute video about the upcoming Star Wars lands, and it reveals a ton of new info about the Falcon ride.

On the interactive ride, you’ll be in full control of the Falcon, and the way you perform on the ride will supposedly impact the rest of your experience around the park. You can do everything from fire at TIE Fighters, flip and toggle 200 different buttons, knobs and switches, and turn a full 360 degrees. The ride will take you on a mission for Hondo Ohnaka, the Weequay pirate from Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels . Scott Trowbridge of Disney Imagineering describes the quest as such:

If you bring back all the loot and there’s not a scratch on the ship and Hondo is really happy when you bring it back, you might find yourself with some extra Galactic Credits in your account, but do a poor job, you lose the cargo, you smash up the ship, you might come back owing more money than you started with, the bossman might not be too happy and when you roll across to the local cantina the bartender might lean over and say ‘hey, word on the street is your name’s been put on the list of a local bounty hunter, I’d watch out if I were you’ so how well you do on this mission really does have an impact on your overall, land-wide story.

That sounds pretty amazing, and with so much freedom to explore you’re probably thinking you could spend hours inside this ride. Same! But doesn’t that mean the line to get in is going to be nuts? Don’t worry; according to theme park expert Jim Hill, the rides will be limited to about three and a half minutes each. You also won’t be the only one piloting the Falcon. Hill revealed on the Disney Dish podcast (also h/t /Film ) that the ride will allegedly have seven pods with six seats inside each, meaning up to 42 people will be able to control the Falcon at a time. He explained the visual element of the ride as well:

Again, you’re seated inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, but you’re looking out from that window array that we’ve all seen from the film. In order to pull off that effect – again, the capsule moves in conjunction with the imagery – you’re looking out, basically, into a circular space, sort of a half dome.

So yeah, this sounds freaking awesome! And this is just one element of the new lands, which will also include an immersive resort and a cantina . Next summer and fall, when Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland and Disney World, respectively, seriously can’t come soon enough.