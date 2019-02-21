Last week on Overtime we had some fun messing with our Minnesota Vikings fans that listen to our show as all week we plugged Mike Zimmer's upcoming appearance on the show.

In fact we did have Mike Zimmer on the show Friday, just not the Mike Zimmer Vikings fans were expecting.

We didn't have Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, instead we had Miami Super Bowl Host Committee President Mike Zimmer and he dropped a major revelation in his answer to my first question.

When asked what kind of chances he gave the Minnesota Vikings of ending their Super Bowl drought and playing in Miami next year during the Super Bowl, Zimmer responded by saying he was a Packers fan since his childhood but still would give the Vikings a chance at making next year's big game.

That's right, Mike Zimmer is a Green Bay Packers fan!

Outside of making some Vikings fans almost drive off the road if they didn't hear the introduction to the interview, Zimmer talked about all the preparations for the big game this year in Miami and how it would be more Miami centric than in the past when the festivities were spread out through Ft. Lauderdale and other parts of South Florida.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.