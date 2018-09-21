Mike Rowe, Host of the TV Show ‘Dirty Jobs’ Visits South Dakota

The man known for having one of the dirtiest gigs on television was in the Rushmore State on Thursday.

KSFY TV is reporting that creator and host of the TV series "Dirty Jobs," Mike Rowe, made a stop in South Dakota on Thursday, (September 20) to promote technical education.

His visit to the state was part of "A New Day in Tech Ed," a series of speaking events designed to help grow awareness for the skilled labor shortage in areas like the fields of; construction, automotive, welding and nursing in South Dakota, and throughout the entire Midwest.

KSFY reports that Rowe made the circuit around the state on Thursday, stopping by to tour and speak with people at places like Midwest Railcar in Brandon, Lake Area Tech in Watertown, the Career & Technical Education Academy and Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls.

Rowe's television show "Dirty Jobs" aired for seven seasons on The Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012.

After Rowe's stint on the Discovery Channel ended, he signed on to do a new show called "Somebody's Gotta Do It" that aired on CNN. The follow-up show to "Dirty Jobs" aired on CNN from October of 2014 through May of 2016.

Source: KSFY TV