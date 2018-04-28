Mike Daum Returning to South Dakota State for his Senior Season

If you are a South Dakota State Jackrabbit fan, you got some great news on Saturday. Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum is returning to SDSU for his senior season.

Daum took to social media on Saturday to make the announcement.

Recently, he declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent, making him eligible for return if he wanted to instead of going forward with the draft process.

Since Daum didn't receive an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, he decided it was his best option to return to school where he will continue to set records and hopefully improve his draft stock for 2019.

He is a scoring machine, but talking to NBA folks, the concern is his body type and defense so if he can improve on those aspects, his stock will improve significantly next year.

