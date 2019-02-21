Mike Daum Passes Oscar Robertson on the All Time Scoring List

Mike Daum is the man and now he has passed one of the best to ever play the game on the all time scoring list in college basketball history.

On Thursday night, Daum scored 38 points and ended the night with 2,981 points surpassing the great Oscar Robertson.

ESPN Screen Shot

Not only did Daum continue to make history, he also helped SDSU defeat Fort Wayne 92-83.

Daum also added 20 rebounds and 3 assists all while showing his NBA potential.

All season long, Daum has been climbing the all time scoring list after deciding to stay at SDSU instead of becoming a grad transfer as many do at smaller schools when they have the kind of talent that he does.

SDSU continues to benefit form that decision as well as they head toward March and for Jacks fans hopefully another trip to the NCAA Tournament with a Summit League Tournament championship potentially on the horizon.

Daum will have a chance to join the elusive 3,000 point club in their next game against USD on Saturday in Brookings and will pass Hersey Hawkins with 28 points.