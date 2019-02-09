BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum had 29 points and 20 rebounds as South Dakota State won its ninth consecutive game, routing North Dakota 80-55 on Saturday.

Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State (20-6, 10-1 Summit League). David Jenkins added 14 points. Skyler Flatten had 11 points for the home team.

North Dakota scored 23 second-half points, a season-low for the team.

Cortez Seales had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (9-16, 3-9). Filip Rebraca added 12 points. Marlon Stewart had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks for the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 78-74 on Jan. 16. South Dakota State takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Thursday. North Dakota plays Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.