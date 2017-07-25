Midco Aquatic Center Will Be Closed for Maintenance

If you are one who enjoys the indoor swimming experience of the Midco Aquatic Center then you will need to know your swimming routine is about to be interrupted.

Beginning Monday (July 31) the pools at the Midco Aquatic Center will close on a staggered schedule in order to conduct routine annual pool maintenance.

The entire facility will be closed August 7–13 to accommodate the maintenance schedule.

This is part of the aquatic centers routine annual maintenance which will require the pools to be drained to complete an inspection, some additional deep cleaning, and other items not possible when people are using the facility.

The entire facility is scheduled to reopen for regular business hours on Monday, August 21.

