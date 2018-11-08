Midco Aquatic Center Fun Family Events Scheduled For November

With the cold temps forecast for the Sioux Falls area this is a good time to look for inside family fun events.

- A Flick and Float event is scheduled at 2 pm. The event is featuring The Little Mermaid. This is your chance to relax and float around the 50 Meter Pool while watching a movie. Inner tubes will be available for use during the event. Sunday, November 25 - A Wibit event is scheduled from 12 noon to 5 p.m. A Wibit is an inflatable play feature used in the water to create additional fun for all ages. This month they will showcase both the Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge Wibits. Lap lanes may not be available during the Wibit event.

Daily admission or an active swim pass is required for entry. This event is for all ages. Children 6 years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years of age or older. For more information go to midcoaquaticcenter.org .