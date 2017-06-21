Midco Aquatic Center Fairs Well Among Many Outdoor City Pools This Summer

Despite the many locations available to Sioux Falls residents and visitors to swim during the summer, the Midco Aquatic Center has not seen a slow down of swimmers at their indoor facility.

Ron Kearney with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says in talking with other cities with similar aquatic centers, such as Rapid City, they already knew the indoor facility would stay busy year round.

Sioux Falls outdoor pools continue to have a steady stream of swimming, not even close to taking a dent due to the Midco Aquatic Center being an option for the first time.

Swimmers of the Midco Aquatic center cite the available swim times as a reason they keep coming back, as open swim at outdoor pools doesn't start till 1:00 PM.