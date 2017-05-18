Mid-May Snow in Wyoming? They Can Have It!

I noticed today (May 18) lots of social media activity from my contacts out west in Wyoming about a mid-May snow storm (and by 'contacts' I mean friends who live there. It just sounds so much cooler if I say it that way).

So, it may be a little chilly here in the Sioux Empire, but at least it isn't snowing! The National Weather Service says that Cheyenne, Wyoming could see 15 plus inches by Saturday.

This may be a common thing in Wyoming, but still that's a a lot of snow, that will melt fast and be a mess.

